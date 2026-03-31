Porto Alegre Declaration: Unity against fascism and the sovereignty of peoples

First published at antifas2026.

Gathered in Porto Alegre — a city that symbolizes international struggles and holds important democratic traditions and aspirations — thousands of activists from more than forty countries across five continents celebrate our unity in diversity, seeking to advance organization for resistance and the struggle against the various forms of fascism, the far right, and imperialism in its most aggressive phase.

During that same week, the Nuestra América convoy to Cuba took place; more than one million people took to the streets in Argentina, fighting for memory and against Milei; hundreds of thousands joined the antifascist mobilization in the United Kingdom; and especially the large and historic “No Kings” demonstration in the United States, where millions of Americans gathered in hundreds of cities, once again declaring Trump an enemy of humanity.

The capitalist-imperialist system is undergoing a profound crisis and a sharp economic, social, and moral decline. The response of imperialist powers to this decline has been the promotion of fascism everywhere, the imposition of neoliberal policies, military aggression against weaker nations, and their recolonization.

In each country, fascist and neoliberal threats take on specific forms, but share common features: the elimination of democratic freedoms; the destruction of labor rights; the explosion of structural unemployment; the dismantling of social security; repression of trade unions and popular organizations; privatization of public services; “austerity” policies that eliminate all social investment; scientific and climate denialism; the expropriation of peasants in favor of agribusiness; the forced displacement of Indigenous populations to promote unrestrained extractivism; ultra-restrictive migration policies; and a massive increase in military spending.

The far right and neofascist forces are carrying out a broad offensive, instrumentalizing discontent with the disastrous consequences of neoliberalism in order to accelerate these policies. To do so, similarly to classical fascism, they seek to redirect this discontent against oppressed and dispossessed groups: migrants, women, LGBTQ+ people, beneficiaries of inclusion programs, racialized people, and national or religious minorities. Exacerbated nationalism, racism, xenophobia, sexism, anti-LGBTQI+ hatred, incitement to hatred, and the normalization of cruelty accompany the advance of the far right at every stage, according to the particularities of each country.

The drive to concentrate wealth in the hands of capital, and the relentless pursuit of maximum profit that underpins far-right policies, is also expressed through the intensification of imperialist aggression to monopolize resources and exploit populations.

Imperialism is becoming increasingly unrestrained, aggressive, and militaristic. It overrides international law, the UN Charter, and the self-determination of peoples; it imposes sanctions, attacks, and bombs nations that do not submit to its dictates; it kidnaps and assassinates heads of state.

This goes hand in hand with the perpetuation of colonial situations, which in the case of Palestine take the form of an explicit genocide in Gaza, orchestrated by the Zionist State of Israel, unconditionally supported by the United States, with the complicity of other imperialist countries. Furthermore, Israel has recently invaded and criminally bombed Lebanon and has stated its intention to annex the south of the country.

We oppose all imperialisms and support the struggle of peoples for their self-determination, by all necessary means.

The far right, in addition to its complicity with Netanyahu’s genocidal government, builds international ties, organizes congresses, think tanks, joint statements, mutual support in electoral processes, and collaboration in propaganda and disinformation programs. It also benefits from direct (or covert) support from Big Tech companies, destabilizing governments that resist imperial power and amplifying reactionary propaganda in digital spaces.

The forces fighting the rise of the far right are diverse and present different analyses, strategies, tactics, programs, and alliance policies. Experience teaches us that, while recognizing these differences, it is essential to build unified action against our enemies. This convergence must include all forces willing to defend the working classes, peasants, migrants, women, LGBTQ+ people, racialized people, oppressed national or religious minorities, and Indigenous peoples; to defend nature against ecocidal capitalism; to oppose imperialist and colonial aggression regardless of its origin; to fight for the end of NATO; and to support the struggles of peoples and governments that resist. It is urgent to share analyses, strengthen ties, and carry out concrete actions.

In addition to resisting fascism and imperialism, we also aim to build the foundations to advance through convergence on central and unifying aspects. To combat authoritarianism, it is necessary to restore, expand, and deepen democratic rights based on popular participation, from the local to the national level and within international institutions. We affirm the centrality of the world of work and propose to promote joint initiatives to organize global resistance against fascist violence and neoliberal precarization. The defense of a sustainable future requires directly confronting the ecocide promoted by capitalism and by far-right governments, which treat nature as a commodity and dismantle environmental protections in the name of profit. We emphasize the importance of Agrarian Reform as a necessary path toward food sovereignty.

Never has the struggle against imperialism and fascism been as urgent and necessary as it is today. This struggle must be organized internationally. The Antifascist Conference for the Sovereignty of Peoples commits to continuing the struggle without rest and to serving as a space for building unity against the rise of the far right and imperialist aggression. In the face of barbarism, we raise the banner of international solidarity, the struggle of peoples, and a socialist, ecological, democratic, feminist, and anti-racist future.

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We propose:

The International Committee, in coordination with the local committee, will be responsible for organizing the planning of the next Conference and proposing criteria and initiatives for the inclusion of new organizations.

Given the existence of numerous organizations and associations dedicated to the struggle against fascism and imperialism, we propose the creation of an international coordination space to unify this struggle globally, as well as encouraging the organization of regional and national antifascist and anti-imperialist conferences, with the aim of holding a 2nd International Antifascist Conference for the Sovereignty of Peoples.

All organizations participating in this Conference, unless they explicitly state otherwise, are automatically signatories to this declaration.

We support the organization of a Latin American conference in Argentina, at a date and format to be proposed by Argentine delegations and organizations, in dialogue with the international committee.

We support a regional conference in North America involving organizations from Mexico, the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, and Central America.

We support the Global Sumud Freedom Flotilla, which once again seeks to break the blockade and denounce the genocide in Gaza. The struggle of the Palestinian people — in Gaza and the West Bank — is the cause of humanity. We support active solidarity expressed through initiatives such as BDS.

We express solidarity with Cuba against the criminal blockade imposed by the United States and threats against its sovereignty. We support all solidarity initiatives, such as recent flotillas to the island.

We condemn the invasion of Venezuela and the kidnapping and imprisonment of President Nicolás Maduro and Congresswoman Cilia Flores, and support the struggle for their release.

We condemn the military attack on Iran by the United States and Israel. We uphold the self-determination of the Iranian people and call for an end to unilateral sanctions.

We defend the independence, self-determination, and sovereignty of all territories under colonial and imperialist occupation.

We denounce foreign interference in Haiti and support the struggle of its people.

We support the struggle of the Polisario Front for the independence of Western Sahara, a right recognized by the United Nations.

We support the struggle of the Puerto Rican people for self-determination and independence.

We support the anti-NATO meeting in Turkey in 2026.

We support the G7 counter-summit in France and Switzerland in June 2026.

We support initiatives against climate denialism, such as ecosocialist mobilizations and gatherings currently being organized.

We support and help build the next World Social Forum in Benin, in August 2026.