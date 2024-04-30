Prelude to a new imperial order?

As a number of observers have shown, a host of countries besides the United States exhibit significant capacity to project their political, economic, and military power beyond their borders. While some of these countries are allied with the United States, others are not. In The City: London and the Global Power of Finance, Tony Norfield develops one of the only serious frameworks for systematically measuring the relative weight and influence of different capitalist powers in the world today. Norfield offers empirical evidence to challenge “the assumption that other capitalist powers are, at most, only minor accomplices in America’s plans, ignoring how their own interests are also promoted by their actions.” But however one evaluates gradations of power among the links of the imperialist chain, the interests and actions of many countries clearly cannot be easily reduced to US whimsy. China’s Belt and Road initiative, militarization of the South China Sea, aggregate defense spending, and calculated growth as a creditor nation to poorer countries are among the most obvious indicators of the limits of US power. Likewise, Russia’s interventions in Georgia, Syria, Kazakhstan, and Ukraine, represent bold efforts to promote regional economic integration and assert power beyond the remit of US dominance. But not all evidence of independent interest and capacity appears as an audacious affront to US power. Even the hostile imposition of imperial power over weaker states of the Global South by closely integrated US allies like Canada or Australia is often irreducible to US strategic direction.

Race and nation

Nationalism and racism pervade and reinforce the other dimensions of imperialism discussed in the preceding sections. Capital’s self-expansionary character—its need and ability to transcend national boundaries in pursuit of profitability—does not in any way entail that the concrete historical processes enabling its mobility are purely economic. Our conception of state and capital’s dialectical unity rules out the possibility of any dual logic, that is, the idea of capitalist expansion siloed off from a purportedly autonomous state management of territorial interests. Political power and bourgeois hegemony are necessary to reproduce capitalist social relations at the nation-state level. Likewise, the internationalization of capital requires political power and intervention. Recurring state intervention and the reproduction of bourgeois rule across these scales necessitate some form of ideological legitimation. Recourse to racism has proven to be an important ideological medium to justify imperial domination. “Many of the key moments described by Marxists as driven by capitalist expansion,” Robert Knox observes, “were also steeped in racism.”

Nationalism in dominant states of the world system has frequently been tied to racism. Part of the problem with much extant Marxist work on imperialism, as Knox points out, is a rigid separation of race and capitalist value, rather than seeing them as co-constitutive elements of capitalist expansion both historically and in the present. Most strikingly, “imperialism has largely been characterised by white, European states expanding into and subordinating nonwhite, non-European societies,” and “the contemporary division of labour has largely mirrored these historical patterns.” Drawing on Frantz Fanon, Knox points to the ways in which race and value are intertwined in the constitutive historical moments of capitalist imperialism.

… at every moment of the process of capital accumulation, race is central. Race initially enters the scene to justify the dispossession of native inhabitants and legitimise the transfer of value from the periphery. The deep social transformations required for expanded capitalist accumulation are articulated in terms of racial categorisations. Finally, these racialized categories play a crucial role in governing peripheral territories and containing resistance of processes of capitalist accumulation.

Race is not a feature merely of an initial period of colonial history that is subsequently transcended by color-blind capitalist accumulation. Rather, race plays out continuously through the primary axes of contemporary imperialism—an imperialism largely conducted without colonies. “That the flagship journal of modern US empire, Foreign Affairs, evolved from the tellingly titled Journal of Race Development suggests,” Elizabeth Esch and David Roediger point out, “that few architects of US empire did their work outside a racial framework.” As Knox argues, racism continues to feature in the good governance rhetoric of international financial institutions such as the World Bank and International Monetary Fund in so far as their language relies on racist stereotypes of the lazy and corrupt populations of peripheral societies. As conditional aid is divvied out, withheld, and policed, race provides useful linguistic tools through which stories of the deserving and undeserving poor are constructed. The same is true of the armed wing of imperial power. Military interventions in the contemporary period rely on renovated reproductions of standard colonial tropes concerning the ostensible savagery of non-European societies. The renovations need not always be thoroughgoing—“barbarian” is a steady refrain, for example, in Michael Ignatieff’s liberal apologias for the Iraq War of 2003. Similar ideological work is done under the banner of humanitarianism, where racial codes predominate as exemplified by the exclusive targeting of African countries by the International Criminal Court.

Horizons

Imperialist ordering of the world is dynamic, an unstable mixture of cooperation and competition, friction and contradiction. Some powers rise, news ones threaten emergence, and older ones face potential decline. Certain historical moments can accelerate these processes and deepen existing fault lines, opening possibilities for major transformations.

Future students of world politics will likely view the 2008 global capitalist crisis and resulting prolonged period of stagnation as one of those moments. All previous periods of deep and protracted capitalist crisis have transformed the geopolitical order. The Great Depression of the 1870s to 1890s intensified the scramble for colonial possessions and culminated in the First World War. The Great Depression of the 1930s ultimately led—following the defeat of Germany in the Second World War—to the consolidation of American hegemony in the postwar period, the wave of successful anticolonial struggles, and the decline of the European powers. The crisis of the 1970s set the stage for the neoliberal era, involving, among other things, the industrial rise of China, the collapse of the Soviet Union, and the close of the Cold War.

Just as great power rivalry predated the first Great Depression, and the origins of American ascendance are located prior to the Second World War, core features of the present imperial conjuncture—the relative decline of US dominance, the emergence of China as a regional and potential global power, and the increasing assertiveness of Russia within its sphere of influence—are all phenomena that began before 2008. But the volatility unleashed by 2008—the destruction of capital in the United States, Europe, and Russia; the near collapse of banking systems; sovereign debt defaults in Greece and elsewhere; a decade and a half of anemic investment and growth; and, China’s ability to mitigate some of the worse impacts of the crisis and subsequent stagnation—could not but transform the global landscape.

The United States remains the world’s dominant imperialist state, but the global order is undergoing a process of reconfiguration. The international competitiveness of US manufacturing capital is waning. The dollar’s role as global reserve currency is in the early stages of decline. US power has been unable to integrate China into the world system strictly on its terms. The limits of US war making as a means of leadership were made clear in Iraq and Afghanistan. China has seized upon this moment to leaven its economic, political, and military influence regionally and beyond. It has developed multinational corporate champions to compete with its US and European counterparts. It has secured access to the raw materials of weaker countries to feed its industrial and high-tech growth, while ensnaring those countries in new relations of indebtedness. It maintains its global dominance in the critical minerals industry. China’s defense budget has expanded rapidly and may exceed standard US estimates of its size. It is now capable of asserting military predominance in the South China Sea. While, aside from its nuclear capacities, Russia is neither a great power nor an emergent one, it too has seized the opening provided by the instabilities of US hegemony and the export earnings from the European Union’s dependence on its oil and gas to reassert its claim over a sphere of influence that extends back to the pre-Soviet Russian empire.

If we are to even begin to understand the current transformations in imperialism, we cannot cleave to received notions. We require an open-ended and dialectical theoretical frame. We will need to be alive to new developments suggestive of multipolarization. At the same time, we should not pretend that the rise of one or more powers necessarily entails the endless decline of another. If the dynamic present world situation congeals into a comparatively stable, reconfigured international order it is highly unlikely to be a mere repetition of either the contested US hegemony of the post-World War II era, or the early twentieth century epoch of classical interimperial rivalry. If we hope to keep our bearings, we might do worse than pay attention to capital’s relentless expansion across the world market, the enduring capacities of the nation-state form in all of its multiplicity, the contradictions of uneven accumulation, the strengthening and weakening of links on the imperialist chain, and the ferocities of nationalism and racism underpinning it all.