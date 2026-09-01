(Video) Try me for treason: Anti-war speeches in Russian courts

Since Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022, thousands of people have been arrested for protesting against the war. Many appear in court, facing years of imprisonment. What do they say to the judges? What would any of us say? This 50-minute film, in English, features some of those speeches.

Try me for treason features excerpts from four speeches by Bohdan Ziza, Darya Kozyreva, Igor Paskar and Andrei Trofimov, read by John Graham Davies, Leila Mimmack, Gareth Brierley, Maya Willcocks and Nick Evans. These and six other speeches, in English, are published in Voices Against Putin’s War, which can be bought or downloaded at bit.ly/againstputinswar.

The film is produced on a Creative Commons basis by the Ukraine Information Group. The videographer is Tony Aldis.