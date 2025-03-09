Bangladesh: A million Rohingya lives at risk as WFP slashes food rations amid funding crisis (plus The Rohingya crisis: A brief history)

The World Food Programme (WFP) has announced a devastating reduction in food rations for Rohingya refugees, cutting the monthly allowance from an already meagre $12.50 to a mere $6 a person starting April 2025. This drastic cut, which equates to just 20 cents a day, threatens the survival of more than one million Rohingya refugees living in Cox’s Bazar and Bhasan Char, Bangladesh. The reduction is not just a cut, it is a potential death sentence for a community already on the brink of starvation.

The current crisis

Since the Rohingya crisis began in 2017, WFP has been providing essential food assistance to the displaced population. However, severe funding shortfalls have forced the organisation to make this painful decision. Without immediate financial support, the already fragile food security situation in the camps will deteriorate further. The $6 monthly allowance is far below the minimum survival level, failing to meet even the most basic dietary needs.

Even before this reduction, the situation was dire. More than 45% of Rohingya children under five suffer from stunted growth due to chronic malnutrition. Many families were already skipping meals and relying on debt to survive. With the new cuts, hunger will deepen, and malnutrition rates are expected to skyrocket, leading to irreversible damage, especially among children.

The human cost

The reduction in food rations will have catastrophic consequences. Hunger will turn into starvation, and malnutrition will become widespread. Children, already vulnerable, will bear the brunt of this crisis, suffering from lifelong physical and cognitive impairments. Families, already struggling to make ends meet, will face even greater despair.

In the camps, community-led activities like football tournaments and educational programs provide fleeting moments of joy, but they cannot mask the growing desperation. Hunger will push people into exploitation, child labour, early marriage, and even trafficking. The psychological toll of this crisis will be immense, further straining the already tense environment in the camps.

A call for action

The international community must act now to prevent a humanitarian disaster. Instead of cutting rations for the Rohingya, the United Nations and other organisations should reassess their spending priorities:

Reduce luxury expenses: Cut down on unnecessary expenditures such as luxury car fleets and high executive salaries.

Eliminate bureaucratic waste: Redirect funds from administrative costs to life-saving food aid.

Prioritise refugees: Ensure that resources are allocated to those who rely on aid for their survival.

Sustainable solutions needed

While immediate funding is critical, long-term solutions must also be explored to empower the Rohingya community:

Right to work: Granting Rohingya refugees the right to work in Bangladesh would allow them to support themselves and reduce their reliance on aid.

Freedom of movement: Ensuring freedom of movement under a legal framework would enable refugees to access better opportunities and services.

Education and skill-building: Investing in education and vocational training would help refugees become self-reliant and contribute to their host communities.

Gratitude to Bangladesh

The international community must recognise and appreciate Bangladesh’s generosity in hosting more than a million Rohingya refugees. However, the ultimate goal must be the safe, dignified and voluntary repatriation of the Rohingya to Myanmar, where they can live with full rights and security.

The time to act is now

The world cannot afford to turn a blind eye to this crisis. As global attention shifts to other emergencies, the Rohingya must not be forgotten. Immediate action is needed to prevent a humanitarian catastrophe. The international community must step up its funding and support for Rohingya refugees, ensuring that they can live with dignity and hope for a better future.

The time to act is now. Let us not allow a million lives to be lost to hunger and despair.

Updates

Funding shortfall: WFP has cited severe funding shortfalls as the reason for the ration cuts. Despite appeals to multiple donors, the organisation has not received sufficient funds to maintain current levels of assistance.

Sensitisation exercise: WFP has initiated a sensitisation exercise to inform refugees about the upcoming changes and mitigate potential humanitarian and protection risks.

International response: The international community is urged to raise funding for Rohingya humanitarian assistance to prevent further cuts and address the growing crisis.

The world must come together to ensure that the Rohingya are not left to suffer in silence. Their lives depend on it.

The Rohingya crisis: A brief history

The Rohingya, a Muslim minority group from Myanmar’s Rakhine State, have faced decades of systemic discrimination and violence. The most recent wave of violence in 2017 forced more than 700,000 Rohingya to flee to Bangladesh, joining hundreds of thousands who had already sought refuge there. The United Nations has described the Myanmar military’s actions as a “textbook example of ethnic cleansing.”

Life in the camps

The Rohingya refugees live in overcrowded camps with limited access to basic services. The camps in Cox’s Bazar are among the largest and most densely populated refugee settlements in the world. Living conditions are harsh, with inadequate shelter, poor sanitation, and limited healthcare. The COVID-19 pandemic further exacerbated the challenges, straining already limited resources.

The role of WFP and other organisations

WFP has been a lifeline for the Rohingya refugees, providing essential food assistance through electronic vouchers that can be used to purchase food in local markets. This system not only supports refugees but also benefits the local economy. However, the funding shortfall has put this critical assistance at risk.

Other organisations, including UNICEF, UNHCR, and various NGOs, also play vital roles in providing healthcare, education, and protection services. However, the reduction in food rations will have a ripple effect, increasing the demand for other services as malnutrition and health issues rise.

The impact of ration cuts and human actions on youth

The reduction in food rations will have far-reaching consequences, particularly for vulnerable populations like youth. However, beyond the immediate effects of ration cuts, the actions and behaviours of individuals and groups can exacerbate these challenges, further harming young people and their future prospects.

Health

Malnutrition and disease: The reduction in food rations will lead to increased malnutrition, particularly among children and adolescents, whose growing bodies require adequate nutrition. This will result in higher rates of disease, stunted growth, and even mortality.

Exploitation of youth: In desperate situations, some individuals may exploit youth by forcing them into labour or trafficking them for profit, further endangering their health and well-being.

Education

School dropouts: Children and teenagers may be forced to drop out of school to work or beg for food, depriving them of education and perpetuating the cycle of poverty.

Negative role models: When adults engage in criminal activities or unethical behaviour, youth may be influenced to follow suit, leading to a loss of hope in education and a brighter future.

Social stability

Increased crime and violence: Desperation caused by ration cuts may lead to higher rates of crime, including theft, exploitation, and gender-based violence. Youth are particularly vulnerable to being recruited into gangs or criminal networks.

Breakdown of community trust: When individuals prioritise their own survival over the collective good, it can erode trust within communities. This lack of unity can leave youth without the support systems they need to thrive.

Psychological impact

Trauma and despair: Witnessing or experiencing violence, exploitation, or neglect can have long-lasting psychological effects on young people, leading to trauma, anxiety, and depression.

Loss of hope: When youth see adults engaging in destructive behaviours or failing to protect them, they may lose faith in their future and the possibility of positive change.

Exploitation and abuse

Child labour and trafficking: In dire circumstances, some individuals may exploit youth by forcing them into labour, early marriages or trafficking rings, robbing them of their childhood and opportunities for a better life.

Gender-based violence: Young girls, in particular, may face increased risks of sexual exploitation and abuse as social structures break down and desperation grows.

Environmental degradation

Overexploitation of resources: In some cases, individuals may contribute to environmental degradation by overharvesting resources or engaging in unsustainable practices, further reducing the availability of food and water for youth and future generations.

The need for international support

The international community must step up its support for the Rohingya refugees. This includes:

Increased funding: Donor countries and organisations must provide the necessary funds to ensure that food rations are not cut and that other essential services can continue.

Political pressure: The international community must continue to pressure Myanmar to address the root causes of the crisis and create conditions conducive to the safe return of the Rohingya.

Long-term solutions: Sustainable solutions, such as granting the Rohingya the right to work and freedom of movement, must be pursued to empower the refugees and reduce their reliance on aid.

The role of Bangladesh

Bangladesh has shown remarkable generosity in hosting the Rohingya refugees. However, the strain on resources and the local environment is significant. The international community must support Bangladesh in its efforts to provide for the refugees while also working towards a long-term solution that allows the Rohingya to return to Myanmar with safety and dignity.

Determination

The reduction in food rations for Rohingya refugees is a stark reminder of the fragility of their situation. The international community must act swiftly and decisively to prevent a humanitarian disaster. Immediate funding is needed to restore food rations, but long-term solutions must also be pursued to address the root causes of the crisis and empower the Rohingya community.The world cannot afford to turn a blind eye to the suffering of the Rohingya. Their lives and futures depend on the actions we take today. The time to act is now.

Noor Sadeque is a student activist who was among the Rohingya refugees who fled Myanmar in 2017. He has been a resident of Cox’s Bazar for eight years. His supporters in Australia have established a fundraising campaign in solidarity with Noor to help him rent a safe house after he was targeted by armed gangs for his activism, and to help pay for his mother’s medical treatment. He can be contacted at noorsadeque97@gmail.com.