Conference: Ecosocialism 2023 — A World Beyond Capitalism

Ecosocialism 2023 — A World Beyond Capitalism

Saturday July 1 – Sunday July 2

Victorian Trades Hall, 54 Victoria St, Carlton VIC 3053

We are in the midst of a climate emergency and there is no way out without radically changing the way society is organised.

Ecosocialism 2023 will bring together ecosocialists from around the world, particularly from the Asia-Pacific region, examining the intersection between the ecological, economic and political crises of this time and draw together activists from various progressive social movements to discuss how we campaign for a world beyond capitalism.

It will feature Japanese Marxist academic Kohei Saito, the author of Capital in the Anthropocene, as a keynote speaker.

Saito is an associate professor at Tokyo University, building on the pioneering work of Karl Marx’s early ecological insights by other Marxist scholars, such as John Bellamy Foster.

Saito argues that the world needs to break from capitalism and its pursuit of unlimited growth and profits if it is going to have any chance of returning to a more ecologically sustainable path.

Details of other keynote speakers and the full agenda to be announced at ecosocialism.org.au

Book your tickets: https://www.trybooking.com/CGSPF