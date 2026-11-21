Parti Sosialis Malaysia (PSM) vehemently condemns the violent crackdown on and arrests of garment workers who have been demanding a monthly minimum wage of Tk 30,000 (approximately USD 240). The current minimum wage stands at Tk 12,500 per month (100 USD).

Frustrated by delays in setting a revised minimum wage, workers have taken to the streets to protest. The Minimum Wage Board in Bangladesh, comprising representatives of both trade unions and employers, was supposed to be established in July but was only constituted on November 1, 2026, with District and Sessions Judge Syed Azad Subhani appointed as its chairman.

Instead of expediting the process of determining the new minimum wage, the Bangladesh government has mobilised border guards and police to crack down on protesting garment workers with tear gas and sound grenades. Reports have revealed that workers have capitulated due to injuries suffered during these clashes with police. A 23-year-old worker was reported to have died in Ashulia, and another garment worker died after being assaulted while filming the protest. Further, PSM has been informed that numerous workers have been arrested, including Yakub, a trade union leader from the Textile and Garment Workers Federation in Gazipur District. These violent crackdowns have to stop!

Garment workers have taken to the streets in protest over the authorities’ delay tactics in addressing their demands. The minimum wage of Tk 12,500, set in 2023, is no longer sufficient to meet the rising costs of rent, food, education and transportation. According to the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS), inflation stood at 8.34% in September 2026, meaning that for nearly four and a half consecutive years since February 2022, inflation has outpaced wage growth, further eroding workers’ purchasing power.

Despite the garment industry generating nearly USD 38 billion in export earnings and accounting for almost 80% of Bangladesh’s exports, workers continue to be paid below a living wage. Meanwhile, the world’s largest fashion brands continue to reap profits from Bangladesh’s low labour costs, while workers’ legitimate demands for a decent living wage are suppressed by the authorities.

PSM reiterates its condemnation of the violent crackdown and arrests of garment workers and trade union leaders who are demanding a decent living wage. We demand an immediate end to the aggressive suppression of labour rights and call on the Bangladesh government to expedite the Wage Board proceedings and, subsequently, meet the workers’ demands by setting the minimum wage at above Tk 30,000 per month.

Sivarajan Arumugam is a member of the PSM International Bureau.