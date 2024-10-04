Postcard from a Venezuelan feminist in Caracas

In the months since the July 28 elections in Venezuela, international media outlets have put out polarized coverage with a near exclusive focus on state politics. The ins and outs of daily life and the pulse of the streets in the South American country have been pushed into the shadows. To shake things up a little, we decided to call Ariadna Mogollón, a filmmaker and researcher from Caracas who returned to her hometown almost a year ago after six years in Mexico. Mogollón has long been connected to feminist organizing in Caracas, as well as to the Bolivarian Revolution. She has held various roles within of government offices, especially in the culture sector, including at television channels, and for the mayor and governor. “I consider myself very Caraqueña,” she said, with her characteristic laugh. When Mogollón agreed to sit down with Ojalá, she made it clear that she speaks from the vantage of the capital city. “Caracas is one thing, another is the reality in the interior of the country, in terms of infrastructure, basic services and mobility, and that’s a reality I’m less familiar with,” she said. She insists the crisis in Venezuela be understood without losing sight of the fact that the whole world is in crisis. “I think at the global level there are two distinct realities, the daily reality of people going about their lives, and political reality,” she said. She emphasizes that the genocide perpetrated by Israel in Palestine is an event that structures and demonstrates the extent of the crisis at the global level. The narrative of crisis and dictatorship in Venezuela contrasts, according to the filmmaker, with communal attempts to sustain shared ways of life, as well as with the daily lives of residents. I spoke with Mogollón on September 23 via video call; our conversation has been translated, shortened and lightly edited for clarity. How would you describe the current situation in Venezuela, two months after the elections? After the elections there was a lot of tension, daily life was disrupted, but Caraqueños are used that, even when there are no political surprises. In Caracas today there is public transportation, gasoline, and food. The school year is about to start, children are getting ready to go to school, their families are buying school uniforms. People are going to the beach, to the supermarket, they’re out jogging, going for walks, playing sports, going to bars, partying, and dancing salsa.

This is a city that’s constantly on the move. I think the people of Caracas are in a moment where what we want is to have a normal life. We want kids to go to school, we want public transportation to work, we want to be able to fill up with gas. That’s the spirit I feel in the city now.

This return to normality in daily life obviously doesn’t mean there are no social and economic problems, but it’s clear the country is recovering economically. Venezuela is not the same country it was in 2017, or 2018, when there was nothing to eat, when there was a very intense economic crisis due to the blockade imposed by the United States.

There has been an economic recovery, but its a recovery that has been costly, that has deepened class divisions.

When your economic situation declines, but there is a health system that works and there is a functional education system, when at least those two rights are guaranteed, that’s one thing. But right now, in Caracas, both of these things have collapsed. In Venezuela, under the governments of Hugo Chavez, the health and education systems were strengthened, but with the blockade both systems crumbled. Their recovery has taken time and, from my perspective, has led to a deepening of class divisions.

Then there is the issue of salaries, the minimum wage is $3.50 a month, nobody can support themselves with that. This of course has had an impact on the economic life of families. A teacher, for example, has to look for other sources of income. Teaching has never really been a way to live well in this country, but the current salary is extremely low.

While the government gives monthly bonuses as a palliative measure, they do not make up for the lack of benefits, vacations, and so forth. Falling wages has been another cause of deepening of class differences.

How would you characterize the political tensions that exist, and how they’re experienced in everyday life?

I think part of the population has basically decided to say “I don't care, I'm not going to talk about politics.” I also think there’s good part of the population that does not identify with either the government or the opposition.

There is an important figure that is rarely discussed, which is voting abstention [which reached almost 40 percent] in this last electoral process. Everybody talks about the votes obtained by Edmundo González, about the votes obtained by Nicolás Maduro, but nobody talks about abstention. There are many who are saying “I don’t feel represented, I don’t agree with what is being proposed, and I am not going to vote.”

I believe that there is generalized exhaustion due to polarization, and because we can’t talk about national politics. When these conversations do take place, many times there is no actual discussion, rather they become violent. From my perspective, this has meant that the deepest political debates increasingly take place internally, in spaces considered safe, instead of in public. In terms of daily, material life, we are fed up with political tension, and the feeling that all of this is going to come up again at the dinner table at Christmas with our families.