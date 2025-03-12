Salih Muslim (Democratic Union Party): ‘The Syrian Democratic Forces–Damascus agreement is consistent with Öcalan’s letter’ (plus statements from Rojavan organisations)

First published at ANF English.

On March 10, the General Commander of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), Mazlum Abdi, and the Syrian Interim President, Ahmed al-Sharaa, signed an eight-article agreement. Democratic Union Party (PYD) foreign relations spokesperson Salih Muslim spoke to ANF about the agreement and Abdullah Öcalan’s letter on Rojava and the Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria (AANES), explaining the specific provisions.

On Monday, an agreement was signed between Mazlum Abdi, General Commander of the SDF, and Syrian Interim President Ahmed al-Sharaa. What is your first comment on this agreement?

This agreement was reached a few days ago at a joint meeting of the AANESS and the SDF. It was decided that committees would be formed and that the agreement would contain seven to eight articles. These committees will be established, and the details will be discussed within them.

We will go through each article, but how do you interpret the general framework? Can we say that the revolution in Rojava has been consolidated with this agreement? Has Rojava gained status, at least regionally?

Yes, we can say that it has been consolidated. After so much struggle and resistance, we are now partners in everything — this much is clear. We are partners in everything related to this state: its administration, constitution, daily life, economy, everything.

Let’s start with the first article: “Ensuring the right of all Syrians to representation and participation in the political process and all state institutions based on competence and responsibility, regardless of their religious or ethnic background.” This project aims at the coexistence of all societal groups and has been implemented in Rojava. Will this project be implemented throughout Syria, or was it only discussed for Rojava?

It will not only be implemented for the AANES. It is valid for all of Syria. The details are still being discussed, but the scope is nationwide.

The second article is important: “The Kurdish community is an indigenous component of the Syrian state, and the Syrian state guarantees their citizenship and all constitutional rights.” In Syria, Kurds had no identity; they were not even considered citizens. How should this article be interpreted?

The Baathist regime’s policy of stripping people of their identity is over. There were also some old laws that will be corrected. In other words, Kurds will receive equal citizenship rights.

Another article calls for a nationwide ceasefire. However, attacks on Rojava continue. The Turkish state and affiliated groups are carrying out attacks. Will there be a unified stance against these attacks?

These conflicts and the actions of these groups will be deemed illegal. We will collectively resist these attacks. No one can claim that these groups are part of the state because they are illegal armed groups. If they continue their attacks, we will fight together.

Another article states: “The integration of all civil and military institutions in Northern and Eastern Syria into the administration of the Syrian state, including border crossings, airports, and oil and gas fields.” What can you say about this article?

We will jointly manage border crossings like Nisêbîn and Til Koçer. We will decide together on the distribution and administration of the revenues from these areas. This will be regulated by laws and agreements, and the details will be outlined in those agreements.

Another article ensures that “all displaced Syrians can return to their towns and villages under the protection of the Syrian state.” Afrin, Girê Spî, and Serêkaniyê immediately come to mind. What is the plan for these regions? What does this agreement mean in this context?

Everyone will be allowed to return to their homes. Many houses were seized and settled by outsiders. These people will return to their original homes. In a sense, this means liberating these areas from Turkish occupation.

What does the article stating “Supporting the Syrian state’s fight against the remnants of the Assad regime and any threats to its security and unity" mean?

We will stand together. The remnants of the Baath regime will have no place. That means they will not be able to use our areas to fight against the new regime.

The seventh article rejects all calls for the division of Syrian society, hate speech, and attempts to sow discord. In this sense, the Turkish state, through Hay'at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), has promoted monism. Can we say that this pressure has been neutralized with this agreement?

Syrian citizens will be regarded as equals, regardless of their religion or ethnicity. For example, no one will be able to say that they do not recognize the Yazidi community or force them to convert to Islam. With a broad democratic administration, everyone can live as they wish. In this sense, it is a great achievement, a significant gain for Alawites, Druze, Yazidis, and Christians.

Will the executive committees work to ensure this agreement is implemented by the end of the year? Does this also refer to drafting the constitution, or only practical actions will be taken? Will the constitution be prepared in the long term?

A committee will be formed for each of the eight articles. There will be a committee for armed forces, which will discuss how the forces will integrate. An agreement will be reached, and then there will be discussion on how governance will be. These committees will reach an agreement within a year. This could also include a constitution or an interim constitution. A referendum will then be held on this interim constitution.

What does this agreement mean on an international level? International support for the current transitional government is well known. We see that Western powers play an important role in shaping the new Syria.

International powers acted as mediators. Both our administration and the Syrian government had mediators. This means that these mediators have approved the agreement, and all parties will contribute to it. We are now officially a partner in this state.

Does this mean that international powers were involved in drafting this text, or are they supporting one side of the agreement?

In everything, we are partners in the affairs of this state, both domestically and internationally.

Another topic widely discussed in this context was Rêber Apo’s [Abdullah Öcalan’s] letter to Rojava. His statements, whether he spoke about disarmament or not, have been widely debated. Particularly in AKP-affiliated media, it was claimed that there was a call for SDF and People’s Protection Units/Women’s Protection Units (YPG/YPJ) to disarm. Did this agreement serve as a response to this propaganda?

This letter was addressed to the administration. As far as I know, it confirms that we are on the right path. That is, we want to be part of Syria, we want unity, we want peace. In other words, we have not deviated from what was stated in the letter. We have not exceeded the points mentioned by Rêber Apo.

Have you read the letter?

I was informed of its contents. Essentially, we accept making peace and being part of this state. Of course, we will take our place in this state while protecting our rights and identity. We have always said this, so we are not excluded. You mentioned partisan media. These media outlets will portray today’s agreement as “capitulation” or spread such propaganda. However, the reality is different. Reaching such an agreement is a significant victory for us. If something similar happened in Bakurê Kurdistanê [Northern Kurdistan], it would be very beneficial.

Since you know the content of Rêber Apo’s letter, let me ask again for clarity: Does he say anything about disarmament or giving up self-defense in his letter to Rojava?

No, absolutely not. There is nothing like that.

Can we say that the text of the agreement aligns with the perspective that Rêber Apo envisioned for Rojava?

We are part of Syria. We want to live together. We want to preserve our uniqueness. All of this is included in this agreement.

Is there anything you would like to add?

Our people should not believe biased media. We have never lied, so we ask them to listen to us. Thank you very much.

PYD: ‘This agreement is the fruit of the Syrian people’s struggle and their revolution’

Syrian Democratic Council General Council, March 11

The agreement signed between the commander of the Syrian Democratic Forces, Mazloum Abdi, and the head of the transitional phase for Syria, Ahmed al-Sharaa, on March 10, 2025, represents the first step in starting a new phase in building Syria’s future.

The agreement is the fruit of the struggle of the Syrian people and their revolution, and the thwarting of all the conspiracy plots against Syria that aim to tear apart its unity and coexistence.

As this phase requires democratic transformation and change to realize the hopes and aspirations of the people, the peace initiative and roadmap announced by Leader Abdullah Ocalan on February 27, 2025, and the efforts of the Autonomous Administration and the Syrian Democratic Forces played an effective and key role in establishing peace and resolving issues through dialogue and peaceful means.

The signed agreement places the issues of all components on the path to resolution in accordance with legal and constitutional frameworks and foundations, foremost among which are guaranteeing the rights of all Syrians, resolving the Kurdish issue, ensuring the return of displaced persons, a ceasefire across all Syrian territories, and ending the era of exclusion and marginalization.

It is important to emphasize that the mechanism for implementing and executing the agreement's provisions is based on the principles and values ​​to which all Syrians aspire: freedom, justice, equality, and democracy.

We, in the Democratic Union Party (PYD), affirm our full support and keenness to ensure the success of the agreement, which imposes on us national duties and the need to put our internal affairs in order to achieve a democratic, decentralized Syria.

SDC: ‘A fundamental phase toward building a new Syria’

Syrian Democratic Council, March 11

At a pivotal moment in Syria’s history, an agreement has been signed between the Commander-in-Chief of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), Mazloum Abdi, and President Ahmed al-Sharaa. This step was taken with a spirit of national responsibility. The agreement marks a fundamental phase toward building a new Syria. It seeks to establish a democratic and pluralistic state that respects the rights of all its Syrian components. This state will be founded on a constitution that reflects the will of Syrians, both men and women. Additionally, the agreement lays the foundation for a modern republic that aligns with the aspirations of the Syrian people.

This agreement underscores the urgent need for a new stage in Syria, which must be based on national partnership, mutual recognition, and political justice. In this stage, all Syrians, without exception, will have the right to determine their destiny. This will be achieved through genuine political participation that ensures equality, dignity, and fundamental freedoms.

The SDC commends this agreement as a step toward a political solution. It emphasizes that the success of this agreement depends on the commitment of all parties. They must adhere to the spirit of genuine change. They must also work toward building a modern democratic state that must respect the will of its people and fulfill their aspirations. This state should also become a part of the free world, which believes in justice and human rights.

Syria is for all Syrians. It should be a democratic, pluralistic, and decentralized state, one that honors the sacrifices made by its people. Such a state would also take its rightful place among nations, both in terms of civilization and humanitarian values.

DAANES: ‘An important step toward fulfilling your hopes and aspirations’

Democratic Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria, March 12

The agreement signed between Mr. Ahmed al-Sharaa and the Commander-in-Chief of the Syrian Democratic Forces, Mr. Mazloum Abdi, is an important and historic agreement during a sensitive and difficult phase that Syria is going through following the fall of the Ba'ath regime. We emphasize that this agreement and its provisions confirm that the only option is to resolve our issue through dialogue. At the same time, it expresses our permanent position and our commitment to the unity of Syrian territory and its social fabric. It is a positive and important step in bridging the gap between all Syrian parties. It will be an important and inspiring incentive to enhance the spirit of partnership in shaping and building the future of the new Syria, and to move away from the mentality and mindset of exclusion and tyranny that all Syrians of all backgrounds have suffered from. We will work as the Democratic Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria with a sense of responsibility in leading this stage, as we have always done.

Since the first day of the fall of the Ba'ath regime, we in the Democratic Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria have emphasized the need for agreement among the various Syrian national forces and the pursuit of launching a Syrian national dialogue that would form the basis for resolving the Syrian crisis and building a unified, democratic Syria. On this occasion, we congratulate our people on this step, which is considered a victory for the entire Syrian people, and was a barrier in the path of all those who try to undermine the victories achieved by our people by trying to ignite sedition and create a state of chaos, tension and dispersion among the components of the Syrian people. Just as the previous regime was unable to rupture the historical relations between the peoples of the region, especially between the Kurdish and Arab peoples in 2004, as a result of which our people rose up against injustice and attempts to tear apart the Syrian fabric, we will spare no effort to protect the unity of our peoples and protect our gains.

On this occasion, we remember the martyrs of the 2004 Qamishli uprising with pride and we will remain loyal to them. We call upon our resistant people, who are credited with the victories we have achieved and continue to achieve, to continue our efforts to bring Syria in general, and North and East Syria in particular, to safety and achieve the goals of our revolution for the unity and democratization of Syria. Today's agreement is an important step toward fulfilling your hopes and aspirations. This agreement will achieve its goals and bring peace to the region.

Together toward peace and a true partnership in building the nation. Peace is our message, love and harmony among all Syrians our motto, and democracy and participation our goal.