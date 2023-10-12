Asian left statements: Stop Israel's war on Gaza

Statements by the Socialist Party of Malaysia, Partido Lakas ng Masa (the Philippines) and the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) Liberation.

Socialist Party of Malaysia: Solidarity with the Palestinian people’s struggle for self-determination

The recent escalation of Palestinian resistance against Israel is the culmination of the anger and frustration of the Palestinian people over the prolonged blockade of the Gaza Strip, illegal occupation of the Palestinian homeland, ethnic cleansing, forced evictions, brutal assaults, violent repressions, bombings, and torture, committed by the Zionist apartheid regime of Israel.

While we deplore the loss of civilian lives in the escalation of conflict, we must never forget to address the most fundamental cause of the Question of Palestine and the suffering of the Palestinian people – the Israeli occupation of Palestinian land for the last three-quarter century.

The world needs a political solution to the conflict in Palestine and the Middle East, not a military solution, but any solution to bring about peace in the region can only be achieved through the recognition, respect, and realization of the Palestinian right to self-determination, as well as an end to the Israeli occupation of Palestine.

The Socialist Party of Malaysia (PSM) reiterates our solidarity with the Palestinian people in their struggle for self-determination. The struggle of the Palestinian people for self-determination is a struggle against the apartheid regime, colonization, imperialism, and social injustice.

We call for

An end to the Israeli occupation of Palestine;

Recognition, respect, and realization of the Palestinian right to self-determination;

An immediate end to the blockade of the Gaza Strip;

The fulfillment of the right of the Palestinian refugees to return to their homeland;

A comprehensive arms embargo on Israel;

All parties in the conflict should refrain from inflicting casualties on civilians.

There will be no sustainable and lasting peace in Palestine and the Middle East, as long as the right to self-determination and justice for the Palestinian people are not upheld.

Stop the violence! End the occupation! Free Palestine!

Released by,