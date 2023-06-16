Crisis, rivalry, and the fragmentation of global capitalism: Interview with Michael Roberts

The banking crisis is not over—it has just rolled onto a new phase. The banking busts in March revealed the impact of sharply rising interest rates, driven by central banks supposedly to “control” inflation, on the financial system in the United States and Europe.

Banks found that customers were shifting their deposits from banks to better yielding alternatives like money market funds. Even though higher interest rates usually mean better bank profits (and some larger banks have certainly got bigger profits), deposits fell sharply for the smaller regional banks.

Those banks that had used deposits to buy “safe” government bonds now faced a crisis when the value of those bonds declined sharply as interest rates rose. Silicon Valley Bank and First Republic could not fund the deposit outflow and had to be bailed out by public money and taken over by bigger banks. In Europe, Credit Suisse, a very old bank with serious underfunding problems, was forced into a merger with its rival UBS by the Swiss government.

Deposit outflows continue at a slower pace but now the crisis has moved onto an acute reduction in lending by the banks to small businesses. This is increasing the risk of bankruptcies in the non-financial sector and squeezing profits for business as interest costs rise. In Europe, the European Central Bank is worried that lending is increasingly done by non-banks, so-called shadow banks, outside their supervision, which is creating significant vulnerability to further crashes.

Moreover, regulation has clearly failed to stop bank runs and busts and the spread of a credit squeeze to the non-financial sector. One result of all this is an increasing concentration of banking—for example, JP Morgan, the largest U.S. bank, now has 40 percent of all deposits and is sucking up small banks. The same will happen in Europe.

Such a concentration makes it even more compelling to bring the finance sector into public ownership and end the speculative-driven crises. If the Federal Reserve (Fed) and the European Central Bank continue to hike rates, deposit outflows will continue and lending will fall, increasing the trend toward outright recession.