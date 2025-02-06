Geopolitics of genocide: An interview with Rafeef Ziadah

International solidarity for Palestine has reached an extraordinary level of support in recent months, with mass protests erupting across cities worldwide, demonstrating a growing global recognition of the urgency of the Palestinian struggle for justice, liberation and return. Yet, while these demonstrations have been powerful, the challenge now is to channel this widespread outrage and solidarity into organised, sustained action that can create real, lasting change for Palestine. To do so, we must move beyond the surge of mass rallies (which are important in their own right) and focus on building infrastructure for long-term, strategic organising. One way to deepen this movement is by focusing on labour solidarity, particularly through organising in workplaces to ensure that every space ends all forms of complicity with Israel.

In recent calls from Palestinian unions, workers have been urged to stop arming Israel by refusing to handle goods and military equipment bound for the Israeli regime. This demand represents a key turning point in the solidarity movement, where the fight for Palestinian liberation is being linked directly to the power of labour to disrupt systems of oppression. International unions have already started to take action, from dock workers in Barcelona and Italy blocking shipments to arms factories in Canada and the UK being shut down. These actions show that when workers take a stand, they can meaningfully challenge the industries fuelling Israel’s settler-colonial project.

This worker-led approach also brings with it the potential to revitalise trade unions themselves, shifting their focus away from merely symbolic actions. For example, while motions passed in trade unions supporting Palestine are important, they seldom come with actionable demands. To truly build power, these motions must evolve into rank-and-file organising, education and outreach that can lead to workers blocking shipments, disrupting production lines, or engaging in broader boycotts of companies complicit in the Israeli genocide. It requires a shift from symbolic gestures to taking concrete steps to halt the systems supporting Israel’s violence.

Building workers’ power requires a deep, strategic approach, one that focuses on long-term education and solidarity. Palestinian unions have emphasised the importance of engaging rank-and-file workers in political education, helping them understand the connection between their labour and the systems of oppression that perpetuate the violence in Gaza. Many trade unionists are new to the Palestinian struggle, and not every activist is well-versed in the history of Israeli settler-colonialism. Therefore, it’s crucial to create spaces for education, and solidarity-building that focus on the here and now, but also on how to build sustainable, worker-led movements that can continue to push for justice beyond the immediate moment.

The history of labour internationalism offers a valuable framework here. Just as workers around the world played a decisive role in the struggle against apartheid in South Africa or in supporting liberation movements in Chile and Ethiopia, the global trade union movement has an opportunity to build a similar legacy of solidarity with Palestine. Workers have always been at the forefront of challenging imperialism, and it’s clear that they can play a transformative role in this struggle. The history of successful worker-led struggles teaches us that building lasting solidarity takes time, but it also has the potential to fundamentally shift the balance of power, not just to end Israel’s military occupation but also the broader systems of oppression that sustain it.