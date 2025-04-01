Parti Sosialis Malaysia’s distinctive role in Malaysian politics (plus: What the PSM-Muda alliance brings to the Ayer Kuning poll)

First published at Think Left.

Parti Sosialis Malaysia’s (Socialist Party of Malaysia, PSM) recent announcement that we intend to field a candidate in the Ayer Kuning by-election in Perak, has elicited several comments from journalists, political analysts and netizens. Some have opined that as there is absolutely no possibility of winning, it is a pointless exercise.

These critics overlook the fact that the PSM has been, for the past several years, presenting fresh perspectives on many of the problems that plague Malaysia. Perspectives that the mainstream political parties are either unable to conceptualize or unwilling to articulate. For example, the PSM attributes excessive logging and the resulting environmental degradation to the over-centralization of power over land matters, in the person of the Menteri Besar (MB, Chief Minister).

The MB’s power over land and forests is at present, not balanced by an effective check and balance mechanism. This unfettered power has led to the approval of dodgy projects such as the Kledang Saiong Forest Plantation Project which will destroy 4280 hectares of forest in the Kuala Kangsar District and cause a serious deterioration in the flood situation of the villages on the banks of the Sg Perak and Sg Pelus. The project will also greatly escalate human-wild life conflicts as animals in the project area — there are 66 species of mammals there, some of endangered — are trapped there by the North-South Highway, which prevents them from escaping to the southern portion of the Kledang Saiong Forest Reserve.

PSM, together with a network of environmental NGOs, organised a round table discussion (RTD) to discuss the issue of forest plantations. Among the recommendations of this RTD was that an independent Monitoring Committee should be set up in each state, to monitor the issuance of logging licenses. At present, too many logging licenses are being issued, driven by the state administrator’s need to replenish his war chest for the next election cycle.

The RTD recommended that this Forest Monitoring Committee (FMC) should have the power to pause the issuance of logging licenses, pending referral to the State Legislature for open debate and a final decision. The RTD further specified that the FMC must be independent of the executive branch of government (the MB). It should be appointed by the Sultan on the advice of a Special Selection Committee consisting of a retired judge, the Chairman of the Bar Association in that state, a representative from an environmental NGO in the state, a Government Assemblyperson and an opposition Assemblyman. (The actual composition of the FMC can be debated, that is not as important as the requirement that it must be independent of the executive branch of the government.)

In addition, the FMC should be required to present a full report at the second State Assembly session of each year, detailing the forest areas that have been licensed for logging in the previous year, as well as the logging projects that have been queried by the committee.

Ideas such as this are rarely voiced by mainstream political parties because they have been (or are) using the current system to replenish fill their own political coffers. Then there are political leaders who are wary of offending the MB, because they need the support of the MB’s party to be able to continue to govern the state/nation.

The identification of problems affecting the rakyat (people), the coordination of civil society feedback on the problem, and the formulation of a set of actionable recommendations for the nation to consider, and the creation of avenues to advocate these recommendations – this set of inter-related efforts encapsulates the modus operandi of the PSM at this point in time. Although small, we play a significant role in the effort to create a better society for all Malaysians.

We intend to bring the some of the issues that we have been working on, to the campaign trail in Ayer Kuning, so that important matters and critical perspectives that are usually avoided by mainstream parties, can be shared with the Malaysian public.

Jeyakumar Devaraj is Chairperson of Parti Sosialis Malaysia

What PSM-Muda brings to the Ayer Kuning poll

Wan Zamzahidi Wan Zahid

First published at Free Malaysia Today.

As the Ayer Kuning by-election approaches, much of the mainstream narrative dismisses the potential of the alliance between Parti Sosialis Malaysia (PSM, Socialist Party of Malaysia) and Muda (Ikatan Demokratik Malaysia or Malaysian United Democratic Alliance). Analysts predict a poor showing, arguing that these smaller parties cannot compete with the three dominant coalitions — Pakatan Harapan (PH, Alliance of Hope), Barisan Nasional (BN, National Front) and Perikatan Nasional (PN, National Alliance).

However, these assertions overlook key factors that make the PSM-Muda candidacy not only relevant but also a necessary counterbalance to the prevailing political landscape.

One of the most compelling reasons for supporting the PSM-Muda alliance is the opportunity to disrupt the status quo. The argument that West Malaysian voters will only support PH, BN or PN assumes that the electorate is content with these coalitions despite growing dissatisfaction with their performance.

In reality, many voters are disenchanted by the repetitive cycle of political power-sharing and broken promises.

PSM and Muda offer a fresh perspective that challenges the entrenched interests of the major coalitions. PSM’s long-standing commitment to workers’ rights, social welfare, and grassroots advocacy, combined with Muda’s youthful energy and focus on transparency, is a unique combination that resonates with voters seeking meaningful change. Dismissing their candidacy as irrelevant fails to acknowledge the rising public demand for alternatives beyond the mainstream.

While some analysts argue that PSM’s socialist policies only appeal to urban voters, this view oversimplifies the socio-economic realities in constituencies like Ayer Kuning.

Rural and semi-urban areas are not immune to the economic challenges that are being addressed on socialist platforms. Issues like job insecurity, rising living costs, and access to basic services are concerns that affect all Malaysians, regardless of geography.

PSM’s consistent advocacy for universal healthcare, fair wages, and stronger labour protection directly addresses the concerns of working-class voters. Moreover, Muda’s focus on systemic reform and youth engagement speaks to a demographic that is often overlooked by traditional parties. Together, these platforms provide tangible solutions to the everyday struggles faced by voters in Ayer Kuning.

The claim that the PSM-Muda alliance cannot secure more than 1000 votes overlooks the shifting dynamics of Malaysian politics. Voter behaviour is not static, and political winds can change rapidly when voters are presented with credible, values-driven candidates.

While it is true that PSM received fewer than 1000 votes in Ayer Kuning in 2022, this figure does not account for the evolving political sentiment post-pandemic, nor does it reflect the potential boost from Muda’s endorsement.

Moreover, smaller parties have historically faced structural disadvantages, including limited media coverage and financial resources. Despite these challenges, PSM has earned a reputation as a principled party that prioritises the needs of ordinary Malaysians.

When combined with Muda’s ability to engage younger voters and leverage digital platforms, the alliance has the potential to surpass expectations.

A suggestion has been made that PSM is targeting Ayer Kuning due to its sizeable Indian electorate. While it is true that ethnic demographics play a role in Malaysian politics, reducing PSM’s motivations to racial calculations is both unfair and inaccurate. PSM’s track record demonstrates a commitment to class solidarity over ethnic division. Its policies benefit all Malaysians, regardless of race or religion.

The alliance with Muda further underscores this non-racial approach. Muda has consistently rejected race-based politics in favour of a multi-ethnic vision for Malaysia. At a time when ethno-religious narratives dominate political discourse, the PSM-Muda partnership provides a refreshing and necessary shift toward a politics rooted in shared economic struggles and collective solutions.

Rather than viewing the by-election as an exercise in futility, PSM and Muda are playing the long game. Contesting Ayer Kuning is an opportunity to test the viability of their partnership and refine their electoral strategy ahead of future general elections. It is a calculated effort to expand their presence and build a stronger foundation for future contests.

Furthermore, dismissing their prospects based on past performance ignores the broader political climate. Many Malaysians, particularly younger voters, are frustrated by the lack of meaningful reform. The PSM-Muda alliance represents a beacon of hope for those seeking a more inclusive and accountable government. With sustained outreach and grassroots organising, their influence will only grow over time.

The dominance of PH, BN, and PN has created a political landscape where genuine reform is often sidelined by power struggles. Smaller parties like PSM and Muda provide a vital check against this monopoly. By contesting elections and amplifying alternative voices, they push the national conversation toward policies that prioritise social justice and equity.

Additionally, the argument that smaller parties should align with major coalitions to remain relevant undermines the value of independent platforms. In many established democracies, smaller parties play a critical role in shaping policy and holding larger parties accountable. Malaysia stands to benefit from a more pluralistic political landscape where diverse voices are given space to thrive.

The Ayer Kuning by-election is more than just a local contest; it is a test of whether Malaysian democracy can accommodate diverse political visions. The PSM-Muda alliance may face an uphill battle, but its candidacy represents a bold attempt to challenge the status quo and advocate policies that serve the many, not just the elite.

Rather than dismissing PSM and Muda as irrelevant, the public should recognise their candidacy as an essential part of a broader movement towards a more equitable and inclusive Malaysia.

Voters in Ayer Kuning have a rare opportunity to break away from the entrenched political order and support a coalition that genuinely prioritises people over power. The question is not whether PSM-Muda can win this election, but whether Malaysians are ready to embrace the possibility of real change.

Wan Zamzahidi Wan Zahid is Pahang PSM chief.