Touch one, touch all: Brazil must protect its citizens on the Global Sumud Flotilla

First published in Portuguese at Movimento Revista. Translation by LINKS International Journal of Socialist Renewal.

The next 24 hours will be decisive. As the genocide of the Palestinian people continues to spark outrage across the globe, the Global Sumud Flotilla — the largest humanitarian initiative of its kind — continues moving towards the waters of Gaza.

After departing from Barcelona, ​​passing through Tunisia, and arriving in Greece to set sail to its final destination, and enduring all manner of sabotage, international harassment and drone attacks, the flotilla has now become a global phenomenon.

The flotilla, led by Greta Thunberg from Sweden, Thiago Ávila from Brazil, and other Palestinian activists, is carrying food, medicine and other humanitarian aid supplies, with the clear aim of breaking the Zionist siege on Gaza.

Onboard are parliamentarians from Europe and Latin America, such as Mariana Mortágua of Portugal’s Left Bloc and Celeste Fierro of the Socialist Workers’ Movement (MST) of Argentina. There are also 16 Brazilian activists on board: three comrades from the Socialist Left Movement/Socialism and Liberty Party (MES/PSOL), Mariana Conti (PSOL Campinas City Councilor), Gabi Tolloti (PSOL president in Rio Grande do Sul), and Nico Calabrese (Emancipa Network coordinator and crew member); as well as Luizianne Lins (Workers’ Party parliamentarian), Mohamed Kadri (Palestinian Forum leader), Bruno Gilga and Magno Carvalho (of the University of Sao Paulo Workers Union, Sintusp), and other activists.

The Zionist State of Israel has promised to intercept the flotilla in the coming days and hours, accusing it of terrorism. It has used all kinds of psychological torture and threats against it. It wants to prevent outrage over the worst genocide in the 21st century spilling over into international solidarity and support.

Demonstrations that have swept the world have brought down governments and ensured popular pressure prevailed: when Spain rose up, Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez was forced to send the Furor and announced several trade embargoes against the State of Israel; after a general strike over Gaza paralysed Italy, the far-right government was also forced to send a ship to the Greek coast to accompany the flotilla. Other countries, such as Turkey and Greece, are talking about doing the same. The world’s eyes are on Gaza.

The United Nations assembly was a stark illustration of the current political tensions: Brazilian President Lula da Silva’s speech, an example of how to criticise US President Donald Trump, denouncing the live-streamed genocide in Gaza; the withdrawal by delegations in protest at Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s intervention; and, finally, Colombian President Gustavo Petro’s heroic intervention, defending the need for the world to stop the genocide and even calling for a volunteer army to fight in defence of Palestine. For this statement and his subsequent participation in a demonstration in support of Gaza, Petro had his visa suspended and is now barred from returning to the United States. The UN was a portrait of the global situation.

Yesterday afternoon, after several hours of meeting, Trump and Netanyahu held a media conference announcing an “agreement” and urging Hamas to accept it or face the consequences of a “final solution.”

The agreement was met with outrage from Palestinian activists and resistance fighters, as well as from the English left, who denounced former British PM Tony Blair’s stance, pointing to him as politically responsible for the new phase of the occupation.

For now, we must continue to mobilise in Brazil, supporting the flotilla members whose lives are at grave risk. The Italian and Spanish military boats did not cross into the red zone (150 miles from the final destination), which the flotilla vessels must pass through to reach Gaza with its humanitarian aid. We need to continue to demand that Brazil’s foreign ministry protects them, in line with the open letters being promoted by parliamentarians and the Global Sumud Flotilla. Let us follow the example of the Italian dockworkers and students who have already stated: if you touch the Flotilla, we will blockade everything.

The Brazilian student movement has called for vigils and actions on October 2. The Palestinian Front has called for large-scale events this weekend, particularly October 5.

Brazilian universities are mobilised. Following student sit-ins, Unicamp and the Fluminense Federal University cut commercial and academic relations with the State of Israel.

The world’s eyes are on Gaza. And the eyes of Brazil are on the flotilla. Brazil must take responsibility for its citizens, ensuring their safety, repatriation and physical integrity.

We will continue to support the Palestinian-led and organised fight for a free Palestine — from the river to the sea!