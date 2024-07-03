Ukraine at a turning point: Imperialism, national liberation and solidarity

What are the global ramifications of Putin’s bloody effort to erase Ukraine’s right to self-determination, and what political and ideological challenges does it pose to those who seeking to solidarize with victims of imperialism and neocolonialism?

These and related questions are addressed by socialist activists from Ukraine, Russia, and the United Kingdom in this event sponsored by Haymarket Books and Ukraine Solidarity Network.

Ilya Budraitskis is author of Dissidents Among Dissidents: Ideology, Politics and the Left in Post-Soviet Russia. He writes on politics, art, film, and philosophy for openDemocracy and Jacobin and is co-founder of Posle (“After”), a network of Russian intellectuals in exile.

Hanna Perekhoda a native of Ukraine, is a researcher at the University of Lausanne, studying political imagination in Russia and Ukraine. She is a founder of Swiss-based Committee of Solidarity with the Ukrainian People and a member of the Ukrainian left organization Sotsialnyi Rukh (The Social Movement).

Simon Pirani is a historian and researcher at the University of Durham whose books include The Russian Revolution in Retreat 1920–1924: Soviet Workers and the New Communist elite and Burning Up: A Global History of Fossil Fuel Consumption and is active in Ukraine solidarity work in the UK.