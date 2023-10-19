[Updated] Asian left statements: Stop Israel's war on Gaza
Statements by the Jamhoor editorial board (Pakistan), the Socialist Party of Malaysia, Partido Lakas ng Masa (the Philippines) and the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) Liberation.
Jamhoor: For Palestine! Our shared history of colonialism, occupation, genocide and solidarity
History repeats itself in the most violent and inhumane ways — the last week of Israeli genocidal aggression on the 2.4 million Palestinians trapped in the world’s largest concentration camp shows us so. Carpet bombing, the use of white phosphorus, reneging on promises of safe passage, indiscriminate killings and bombings of civilian targets including hospitals: the war crimes pile on. So does the death toll — as of October 15th, 2,383 Palestinians have been killed and more than 10,000 injured. Western leaders are falling over themselves to pledge their support for the apartheid state of Israel, going to sinister lengths to denounce anyone who speaks of the horrors inflicted on Palestinians. There is nothing new to say here, except that Gaza is in our thoughts, our prayers, our tears, our clenched fists. We pledge our solidarity — without equivocation — with the Palestinian demand for liberation.
Our solidarity comes from our shared histories of colonialism and forced expulsions. As South Asians, we are keenly aware of the horrors of forced displacement. In 1947, the British empire brokered the Partition of the Indian subcontinent, uprooting millions from their homes. A year later, the British would broker yet another historical displacement — that of the Palestinians, the Nakba — and play their part in creating the state of Israel. After each schism of seismic proportions, the dying Empire washed its hands off while the cleaved were left to pick up the pieces, our traumas from such separation fueling endless conflict.
Our solidarity stems from our own experience with occupation. Media blackouts, looming military presence, controlled checkpoints, cutting off basic necessities, and targeting of journalists who dare reveal the truth — from Kashmir to Gaza, we know too well the occupiers’ playbook and the lengths they will go to silence the occupied and stifle their rights.
Our solidarity rises from our traumas of genocide, admittedly within our own ranks. From the Pakistani army’s mass killings in Bangladesh in 1971, to the Sri Lankan government’s Tamil genocide between 1948-2009, the Indian government’s atrocities against Sikhs, Dalits, Muslims, and Adivasis, and the Bangladeshi government’s attacks against the Adibashi indigenous tribes, our blood-drenched history shows our umbilical familiarity with the ethnic cleansing the Israeli government is currently carrying out in Gaza.
Our solidarity is rooted in our understanding that the rise of authoritarian, fascist, ethno-religious governments in South Asian countries is aligned with the fascist apartheid government of Netanyahu in Israel. The alignment is not just ideological; it is strategic as well. Modi and Netanyahu express solidarity with each other in the media. Behind closed-doors, India also purchases spyware and military equipment from Israel to keep constituents in line and suppress dissent. Not to be left behind, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Pakistan have followed suit.
Our solidarity with Palestinians today draws energies from solidarities forged in the past. As Pakistani communist parties like the Mazdoor Kisan Party launched mass fundraising campaigns to support Palestinian liberation in the 1970s, thousands of Bangladeshi youth volunteered to fight with the Palestinian Liberation Organization (PLO) through the 80s. Many even died alongside their Palestinian comrades and are buried in PLO graves in Lebanon. While India today cozies up with Israel, it was the first non-Arab country to recognize the PLO and the Palestinian state in the 80s, including releasing a commemorative stamp in solidarity with the Palestinians.
We cannot “both sides” our way out of occupation and apartheid. Our duty and responsibility are always, and should always be, for the cause of the oppressed. The Palestinian Youth Movement recently wrote, “we know why Gaza is being targeted: because it is the heart of our resistance. The Palestinian resistance is unbowed.” So should our solidarity be. We have filled the streets — from Dhaka to Delhi, Lahore to London — and we will continue to show up, because Palestine needs to be free.
From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free.
Socialist Party of Malaysia: Solidarity with the Palestinian people’s struggle for self-determination
The recent escalation of Palestinian resistance against Israel is the culmination of the anger and frustration of the Palestinian people over the prolonged blockade of the Gaza Strip, illegal occupation of the Palestinian homeland, ethnic cleansing, forced evictions, brutal assaults, violent repressions, bombings, and torture, committed by the Zionist apartheid regime of Israel.
While we deplore the loss of civilian lives in the escalation of conflict, we must never forget to address the most fundamental cause of the Question of Palestine and the suffering of the Palestinian people – the Israeli occupation of Palestinian land for the last three-quarter century.
The world needs a political solution to the conflict in Palestine and the Middle East, not a military solution, but any solution to bring about peace in the region can only be achieved through the recognition, respect, and realization of the Palestinian right to self-determination, as well as an end to the Israeli occupation of Palestine.
The Socialist Party of Malaysia (PSM) reiterates our solidarity with the Palestinian people in their struggle for self-determination. The struggle of the Palestinian people for self-determination is a struggle against the apartheid regime, colonization, imperialism, and social injustice.
We call for
- An end to the Israeli occupation of Palestine;
- Recognition, respect, and realization of the Palestinian right to self-determination;
- An immediate end to the blockade of the Gaza Strip;
- The fulfillment of the right of the Palestinian refugees to return to their homeland;
- A comprehensive arms embargo on Israel;
- All parties in the conflict should refrain from inflicting casualties on civilians.
There will be no sustainable and lasting peace in Palestine and the Middle East, as long as the right to self-determination and justice for the Palestinian people are not upheld.
Stop the violence! End the occupation! Free Palestine!
Released by,
Choo Chon Kai, Central Committee Member, Socialist Party of Malaysia / Parti Sosialis Malaysia (PSM)
Partido Lakas ng Masa (the Philippines): End Israel’s illegal occupation of Palestine Now!
PLM demands the immediate halt to Israel’s bombing and killing of the population of Gaza and for immediate peace negotiations towards a political settlement.
The source of the problem in all of Palestine is Israel’s brutal military occupation and apartheid system that was established in 1948.
The neo-fascist Netanyahu government has intensified Israel’s violent repression of Palestinians since taking power earlier this year.
PLM recognises the right to self-determination of the Palestinian people against the illegal and brutal occupation by the neo-fascist Israeli state.
We support the Palestinian peoples right to self-defense and to resist the occupation.
PLM additionally calls for:
- End Israel’s illegal occupation of Palestine Now!
- Immediate end to the siege and blockade of Gaza!
- Free all Palestinian political prisoners!
- Establish the right of return of all Palestinian refugees to their homeland!
- Boycott Israel!
- Down with the neo-fascist Netanyahu regime!
Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) Liberation: Stop Israel's Genocidal War on Gaza! India Must Work for Peace and Political Solution!
The October 7 surprise military offensive launched by Hamas on Israeli soil exposed the mythical powers attributed to Israel's intelligence and security system and took the heaviest toll of Israeli lives in Israel's recent history. While the international community condemned the Hamas offensive and its brutal nature, Israel has turned it into a pretext to launch a genocidal war on the people of Gaza. Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant has called Palestinians ‘human animals’ and the 'state of war' declared on Gaza entails actions including stopping all food supplies, water, electricity and fuel alongside a bombing campaign targeting hospitals, schools and homes.
We appeal to the international community and the United Nations to intervene to save the lives of the more than 2 million people, nearly half of them children, who are trapped in the densely populated ‘open air concentration camp’ of Gaza. Shamefully, we are seeing the US administration and its allies once again escalating military support for Israel, emboldening it to commit further war crimes.
We also urge vigilance against the spreading of inflammatory fake news concerning the fate of Israeli hostages, some of which apparently originates from India and the Sanghi ecosystem. Hamas’ large scale hostage-taking appears to have been driven by past experience where Israel proved to be willing to exchange one captured Israeli soldier for 1,000 Palestinian political prisoners. This time the demand has been for all Palestinian political prisoners, including the many who have not been accused of any crime and the many children who are tortured and locked up for years in Israeli jails, to be released.
Narendra Modi was quick to express solidarity with Israel in the wake of the Hamas offensive but has kept quiet about the genocidal war declared by Israel on Gaza. Given the long history of colonial occupation of Palestine and the ongoing dispossession and oppression of its people, the only acceptable role for India is to help seek a political solution upholding the Palestinian right to a sovereign homeland, which is the only possible route to peace.
The BJP is trying to draw a false parallel between terrorist attacks in India and the present Hamas offensive. Yet again, the Modi government and the BJP have turned a blind eye to the occupation and crimes perpetrated against the Palestinians, and are seeking to instrumentalise this situation to further fan the flames of hate against India’s own Muslim community. Students of Aligarh Muslim University have been booked for expressing solidarity with Palestine and a UP Minister has described AMU as a terrorist hub. Expressions of solidarity with Palestine are being branded as terrorism and 'jihad'.
We should remember that the enslavement of Palestine began around the same time India attained freedom from British colonial rule. Independent India has been a consistent votary of the Palestinian cause and the Vajpayee government too maintained this traditional Indian position. The Modi government seeks a drastic shift in India's consistent policy approach by turning India into a strategic ally of Israel.
Condemnation of a military offensive against Israel must not degenerate into condoning of or complicity with Israel's genocidal war on Gaza and the oppressed Palestinian people. Indian foreign policy must work for immediate de-escalation of violence and enforcement of ceasefire and peace and facilitation of a political solution upholding the Palestinian right to freedom in a sovereign homeland.
Central Committee, CPIML
The Japanese Communist Party strongly calls for self-restraint to end the vicious cycle of violence-regarding the battle between Hamas and Israel
Large scale attacks against Israel by Hamas, an Islamist group in Palestine, and Israel's retaliatory strikes that followed have claimed many lives and injured many others, raising a grave concern about the potential for further escalation of the conflict.
Hamas' indiscriminate attacks and abduction of civilians are clear violations of international humanitarian law and cannot be tolerated for any reasons. The Japanese Communist Party severely condemns these acts.
In response, Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has stated that he is embarking on "a long and difficult war" and announced measures to cut electricity and prevent food, fuel, and other supplies from entering the Gaza Strip with a view to bring destruction to the strip. Indiscriminately attacks that claim many lives are unjustifiable as it is tantamount to a collective punishment of people who are living under occupation and need to be protected.
In order to break the vicious cycle of violent retaliation, both sides should exercise utmost self-restraint.
At the root of today's situation lies the problem of Israel forcibly evicting residents to expand settlements in violation of international law, imposing a blockade on the Gaza Strip, and carrying out air strikes and attacks against the area.
In seeking peace in the Middle East, the JCP advocates the following three principles: (1) Israel's withdrawal from the occupied Palestinian territories, (2) realization of the right to self-determination which includes the Palestinians' right to establish an independent state, and (3) creation of a mutual recognition to respect the right to coexistence. These have become international consensus as documented in a series of UN resolutions.
The chain of violence and the escalation of the conflict can be prevented only through negotiations that will lead to the realization of a Palestine state, and its peaceful coexistence with Israel. In order to make a breakthrough and pave the way for peace in the Middle East in line with the international consensus, the JCP strongly calls on all countries concerned and international organizations to make every possible diplomatic effort.
Japanese Communist Party Chair Shii Kazuo