Boris Kagarlitsky: ‘Do not include me in any prisoner exchange lists!’

Translation by Dmitry Pozhidaev for LINKS International Journal of Socialist Renewal.

Recently, discussions about another exchange have intensified.

It is still unclear who Russian political prisoners are to be exchanged for, but there is already an active debate over who should be included in the prisoner exchange lists and who should not. I have stated several times, and I will repeat it once again, that I do not wish to participate in such exchanges and ask not to be included in these lists. I see no sense or benefit in emigrating. If I wanted to leave the country, I would have done so myself. But I have no intention of leaving my homeland, and if staying means being in prison, then I will stay in prison. After all, imprisonment is a normal professional risk for a left-wing politician or social scientist in Russia, one that must be accepted when choosing this path. It is like being a firefighter or a rescuer — just part of the job, which I have done and will continue to strive to do as conscientiously as possible.

Since ancient times, exiling dissident citizens has been a form of political repression. And if we are fighting for freedom, then such repression, even in this softer form, must be condemned. Political prisoners must be fully freed — all of them — and in their homeland.

It is said that some participants in the previous exchange were taken out of Russia without their consent. I do not know what truly happened, but I want to make it clear: if anything like that is attempted with me, I will consider it an act of kidnapping. I will file a lawsuit against any foreign government as accomplices to this crime if they attempt to accept me against my will.

I am grateful to my family for their support and understanding, as well as to the many people who have written to express their approval of my decision. But this is not just about me. There are broader issues that need to be addressed.

There is a danger in replacing the fight for the complete release of all political prisoners (which would not only be a humane act but also a step toward transforming the moral climate in the country) with the compilation of exchange lists aimed at freeing a few dozen relatively well-known individuals, while hundreds or even thousands of other prisoners of conscience remain behind bars. Moreover, those compiling the lists take it upon themselves to decide who will walk free and who will stay in prison. This is unjust and undemocratic, contradicting the very principles for which we make sacrifices. The only correct demand is the release of all participants in non-violent political protests and all those arrested for exercising their constitutional right to criticise the authorities' decisions.

There is another important factor that must not be forgotten. Political prisoners are not only a reality in Russia. Everything happening to us carries global significance. If dictators worldwide realise that political prisoners are a valuable resource that can be successfully exchanged or sold, they will work to increase their “exchange fund”. They will imprison even more people. Meanwhile, the goal must be to make it unprofitable for states to have political prisoners, ensuring that repression becomes too costly for ruling circles. This was the case in the late 20th century, when democratisation processes unfolded not only in the former Soviet bloc countries but also in other regions of the world. We know that this democratisation was extremely superficial and did not challenge the dominant position of the elites. Nevertheless, it was a step forward. Now, we are witnessing a reversal of these processes everywhere. This is precisely why it is crucial to fight not for the release of individual high-profile political prisoners but for an end to political repression as such.

Of course, there are different situations, and in some cases, exchange is the only available means to save a person. The conditions under which political prisoners are held vary widely. I am well aware that my situation is far from the worst in comparison. For this reason, I do not presume to decide for others or present my personal opinion as a universal principle. However, I would recommend, first, that those political prisoners who have the physical and moral strength to continue the struggle refuse to participate in exchanges. Second, I ask the organisers of exchanges and those compiling lists to include only those prisoners who have explicitly agreed to accept freedom at the cost of being exiled from the country.

In conclusion, I will say: whatever choice we make, we must never forget that our goal is freedom and rights for everyone — not only for those behind bars but for those subjected to other forms of oppression in Russia and around the world.