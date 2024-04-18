The persistence of global capitalism’s Long Depression: An interview with Michael Roberts

I have argued that the major capitalist economies have been in what I call a Long Depression since at least 2008-9. I mean by that real GDP growth rates have been slowing through the 21st century, along with slower investment and trade growth. And after each recession or slump (2001, 2008-9, and 2020), the ensuing trend growth in production, investment and trade does not return to previous levels but recovers at a much lower trend.

This Long Depression has only happened twice before in the history of modern capitalism: in the late 19th century (for the United States from 1873 to 1995); in the Great Depression of the 1930s (1929 to 1946); and now (from about 2008 to the present).

Much is being made of the so-called “soft landing” in the US economy, or no landing at all. Contrary to most expectations, the US economy grew 2.5 percent in real terms (after inflation) in 2023, faster than in 2022. But as you can see from the graph above, that the US rate of “recovery” since the end of the pandemic slump in 2020 was still slower than the rate of recovery after the Great Recession of 2008-9 and the rate of recovery in the 2010s was slower again than in the decade of the 2000s.

That’s real gross domestic product (GDP). When we look at Gross Domestic Income (GDI) which theoretically should be the same, GDI growth was less than half that of GDP, suggesting that output growth has not been reflected in income growth. The main reason is that GDP growth has not been transformed into increased sales and revenue at the same rate. Stocks of goods produced have instead built up. US manufacturing industry is in fact mired in the longest slump in more than two decades.

And the United States was the best performing top capitalist economy in 2023. The rest of the so-called G7 (top 7) economies were in recession (contracting real GDP) – the UK, Germany; or stagnating – France, Italy, Japan, Canada. The average real GDP growth in 2023 for the advanced capitalist economies was just 1.3 percent (down from 1.4 percent in 2022).

Moreover, we are measuring the real GDP growth rate here. In the case of countries like the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and others, real GDP growth has mainly been driven by an increase of workers, in particular a sharp rise in immigrants of working age into these countries.

If we look at growth in real GDP per person, the “recovery” is much weaker. Indeed, since the beginning of the pandemic in 2020, the US economy has achieved only about 1.1 percent annual per capita growth and the other G7 economies have contracted or stagnated.

Yes, the United States and other G7 economies have near “full employment” on official stats, although the US unemployment rate is now ticking up. But in 2023, all the net US jobs increase was in part-time work. Part-time jobs were up 870k, while better paid (net) full-time jobs hardly rose.

If we look ahead, the World Bank expects global real GDP growth to expand just 2.4 percent this year (and that includes India, China, Indonesia etc. which will grow at 5-6 percent). This would mark the third year in a row where growth would prove weaker than the previous 12 months.

Indeed, the World Bank reckons that the global economy is on track for its worst half-decade of growth in 30 years. Similarly, global trade growth in 2024 is expected to be only half the average in the decade before the pandemic. Global goods trade contracted in 2023, marking the first annual decline outside of global recessions in the past 20 years. The recovery in global trade in 2021-24 is projected to be the weakest following a global recession in the past half century.

And all these data are averages. When we take into account the inequality of incomes and wealth in all the major economies, the situation is far worse for those in the bottom half of households than the top half. The top 1 percent have never seen such a rise in wealth and incomes, while the bottom half has never seen such a long-lasting fall in real incomes and wealth.

During the pandemic and cost-of-living crisis years since 2020, $26 trillion (63 percent) of all new wealth was captured by the richest 1 percent, while $16 trillion (37 percent) went to the rest of the world put together. A billionaire gained roughly $1.7 million for every $1 of new global wealth earned by a person in the bottom 90 percent.

That brings me to your question about inflation. It is now well-established by a series of research papers, that the post-pandemic inflationary spike from 2021-23 was caused by “supply-side” factors, i.e. rocketing energy and food prices globally, a breakdown of supply chains, trade and transport for goods and raw materials, a shortage of workers who did not return to their jobs after COVID; and the poor recovery in the productivity of the labor force that did. It was not caused by “excessive” money supply by central banks; or by “excessive demand” caused by government spending; or by “excessive wage increases” creating a “wage-price spiral.”

These were the claims made by central banks and governments everywhere. But we know that there was an average price rise in all the major economies of up to 20 percent (on official figures) over the period which outstripped wage rises by some way. Indeed, it was more a “profit-price spiral” as profits for energy, tech, finance and food companies skyrocketed.

The fall in inflation rates in the major economies during 2023 was not due to central banks hiking interest rates. The main reason was a fallback in energy and food prices and the impact spilling through into other sectors. Nevertheless, governments and central banks like to claim the credit for lower inflation. Bur lower inflation does not mean lower prices; it means a slower increase in prices (already as I say up 20 percent since 2021).

And now there is a risk of energy and food prices starting to turn up again from the impact of the ensuing Russia-Ukraine conflict and the horrific Israeli destruction of Gaza as they begin to affect energy and food producing regions. I predict that the central bank targets of 2 percent inflation a year will not be met in the foreseeable future.